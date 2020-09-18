Makhanda travel agent in court for alleged R800K fraud

A travel agent from Makhanda was arrested in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday following an investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit for alleged fraud amounting to almost R800,000.

Clinton Grant Gill, 41, made a brief appearance shortly afterwards in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, Gill was a tourism and sales consultant responsible for selling travel products offered by Tourvest or Go Travel (GT) to their clients. He is accused of unlawfully pocketing more than R797,338 from his employers between November 2016 and February 2017.

“The former travel agent allegedly embarked on an elaborate scheme designed to steal cash payments received from clients. He apparently made sure these payments were not reflected on the accounting system of the two entities. Clients reportedly paid for their travel bookings [and] false invoices, vouchers and travel itineraries were issued, but the actual tickets were never issued,” said Zenzile.

“In some instances, the clients paid for return tickets, but Gill apparently only booked them for a one-way ticket, pocketing the difference in the process.”

The court has granted Gill bail of R10,000 and the case was postponed to 8 October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.