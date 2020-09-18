From De Kock and De Villiers to Steyn and Rabada – all the South Africans in this year’s IPL

There are 11 South Africans involved in this year’s Indian Premier League which, because of the new coronavirus, will take place in the UAE from Saturday. Here then are all the local men cricket fans should keep an eye over the coming weeks.

Quinton de Kock – Mumbai Indians

He may have admitted to doing very little actual cricket training through lockdown, but De Kock remains one of the most outrageously talented batsmen in world cricket. He will want to pick up from last season when he was the Mumbai Indians’ leading run-scorer and third best overall with 529 at 35.26, including four half-centuries. He will welcome a potential new opening partner in Australian Chris Lynn, giving Mumbai two experienced master-blasters at the top of the order. De Kock has also become a highly efficient, reliable wicketkeeper.

IPL career: 50 matches, 1456 runs, HS 108, Ave 30.33, SR 131.28, 1×100, 10×50; 31 catches, 8 stumpings.

AB de Villiers – Bangalore Royal Challengers

De Villiers may be 36-years-old and out of international cricket for more than two years, but he is still one of the best T20 batsmen in the world and will remain a massive threat for the Royal Challengers. His run-haul from the last two IPL seasons is nearly a thousand runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike-rate of 164.05 with 11 half-centuries. His recent form is also superb, averaging 46.42 with a strike-rate of 152.58 in last season’s Mzansi Super League and his last competitive innings was a phenomenal 61 off 24 balls in the 3TCricket launch in July, when he once again looked the best South African batsman on display.

IPL career: 154 matches, 4395 runs, HS 133*, Ave 39.95, SR 151.23, 3×100, 33×50; 93 catches, 7 stumpings.

Faf du Plessis – Chennai Super Kings

Chennai retained the services of the former South African captain by using their Right to Match card to snatch him away from the Punjab Kings XI for 1.6 crore rupees – more than R3.5 million – and they believe it is a discount. The three-time champions value Du Plessis’ experience, composure and consistency very highly and he has played some vital innings on their way to those three titles. A great team man and fielder to boot.

IPL career: 71 matches, 1853 runs, HS 96, Ave 31.40, SR 126.74, 12×50; 1-0-16-0.

David Miller – Rajasthan Royals

The IPL is one of the toughest schools in cricket and the 31-year-old Miller, having been let go by the Punjab Kings XI, will want to show that he still has what it takes to be a dominant middle-order force for his new franchise, the Rajasthan Royals. The Maritzburg College left-hander averaged a remarkable 61.33 at a strike-rate of 128 for the Durban Heat in last season’s Mzansi Super League, suggesting he still has plenty to offer.

IPL career: 79 matches, 1850 runs, HS 101*, Ave 34.25, SR 138.78, 1×100, 9×50.

Chris Morris – Bangalore Royal Challengers

Under-rated by the Proteas selectors, Morris was one of the top-earning players at the last IPL auction as the Royal Challengers bought him for nearly R22 million, having been a key performer for the Delhi Daredevils. Only picked for last year’s World Cup squad as a late replacement, Morris had a good tournament while most of his team-mates floundered, and the 33-year-old will want to continue to show he can be a matchwinner on the international stage. As an all-rounder Morris has the ability to really hurt the opposition: bowling at good pace with swing and excellent use of the yorker, he can run through batting line-ups or pick up crucial wickets at the death, and as a batsman, he really tees the ball up and is one of the longest hitters in the game.

IPL career: 61 matches, 517 runs, HS 82*, Ave 27.21, SR 157.62, 2×50; 69 wkts @ 24.76, Econ 7.98, BB 4-23, 4i x2.

Lungi Ngidi – Chennai Super Kings

Ngidi has been retained by Chennai despite missing the whole of last year’s campaign due to injury. The 24-year-old fast bowler will be hoping he sets the cats amongst the pigeons again like he did in 2018 when he played a crucial role in the Super Kings winning their third title and was the second-most economical bowler in the competition. Of brisk pace and gaining unsettling bounce, Ngidi is also bringing ever-increasing skill levels to his game and has shown his ability to keep his cool under pressure with matchwinning white-ball performances for the Proteas.

IPL career: 7 matches, 0 runs, HS 0*; 11 wkts @ 14.18, Econ 6.00, BB 4-10, 4i x1

Anrich Nortje – Delhi Capitals

As far as announcements go in terms of a potential new fast bowling international star, Nortje’s last 18 months have been outstanding and to catch the eye of one of the greatest batsmen who have played the game in Delhi coach Ricky Ponting is certainly a feather in his cap. Nortje was actually bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, but was ruled out by the same fractured thumb that cost him his World Cup place. His 2020 signing followed the withdrawal of England star Chris Woakes. Of sharp pace and ever-growing skill, Nortje’s never-say-die determination is what has marked him out as someone special in the early days of his international career.

IPL career: 0 matches.

Kagiso Rabada – Delhi Capitals

Proved an outstanding wicket-taker for Delhi in 2019, with 25 scalps in 12 matches, spearheading the Capitals’ run to the semi-finals. His workload remains something of a pet peeve though and coach Ricky Ponting must be mindful of how he manages the 25-year-old ace. Rabada was disappointingly flat at last year’s World Cup in England, which was after the IPL, and he will be eager to re-establish himself as one of the best fast bowlers in the world on an international stage.

IPL career: 18 matches, 69 runs, HS 44, Ave 11.50, SR 87.34; 31 wkts @ 17.93, Econ 8.13, BB 4-21, 4i x2.

Dale Steyn – Bangalore Royal Challengers

He may be 37-years-old and plagued by injury these days, but Steyn is still attracting the attention of the biggest T20 franchises in the world, having returned for a second stint in Bangalore. That’s because he remains one of the world’s greatest fast bowlers, a joy to watch when he is in peak rhythm, swinging the ball late at pace and showcasing all his wonderful skills. Injuries have limited his high-profile appearances in recent years, but when he has played, he has looked the part and proven a tough proposition for the best of batsmen.

IPL career: 92 matches, 166 runs, HS 19*, Ave 7.54, SR 105.06; 96 wkts @ 24.73, Econ 6.76, BB 3-8.

Imran Tahir – Chennai Super Kings

South Africa’s champion white-ball spinner depicts the passion and innovation of the IPL probably better than any other bowler. From roaring out appeals to his trademark sprint across the field whenever he takes a wicket, Tahir will be eager to show he remains, at the ripe old age of 41, one of the most highly-skilled leg-spinners around in his second season with Chennai.

IPL career: 55 matches, 20 runs, HS 5, Ave 5.00, SR 74.07; 79 wkts @ 20.39, Econ 7.88, BB 4-12, 4i x3.

Hardus Viljoen – Punjab Kings XI

Back in the red of the Kings XI for a second season, Viljoen’s fast bowling packs plenty of punch and he will be the one captain Lokesh Rahul turns to when he wants to dish out some short-pitched bowling to the opposition. Although this is T20 cricket played on flat decks, Viljoen is unlikely to shelve his aggression. He is a hard-hitting batsman who will throw the bedroom dresser at the ball, lashing a 94-ball century last season in a four-day game for the Titans.

IPL career: 6 matches, 3 runs, HS 2*, Ave 1.50, SR 42.85; 7 wkts @ 31.71, Econ 9.65, BB 2-39.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.