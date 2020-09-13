Uncategorized 13.9.2020 11:30 am

Sunday brunch desserts recipes never tasted so good

Citizen reporter
Fluffy pancakes. Photo: iStock

Easy Sunday desserts to ease you into the new week.

These delicious desserts are perfect for brunch or any time. They have added fruits too.

Milktart Ice-Cream Sandwiches

*Serves 8

*Recipe by: Anna Carolina (CARO) Alberts

Ingredients

  • 1L vanilla ice cream
  • 1 star anise
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 4 fresh peaches
  •  finely grated rind of 1/2 orange
  • 8 doughnuts
  • 80g white chocolate, melted
  •  ½ cup flaked almonds, toasted (optional)

Method

1.       Let the ice cream stand outside for about 30 minutes to soften slightly.
2.       Crush the star anise in a pestle and mortar, sieve out the chunky bits.Dice 2 of the peaches into pieces.
4.       Fold the star-anise, cinnamon, diced peaches and orange rind through the ice cream.
5.       Pop in a freezer to set again for about 30 minutes.
6.       Slice the other 2 peaches into slices.
7.       Slice through the doughnuts, fill with ice cream and the diced peaches and sandwich back together.
8.       Drizzle with white chocolate and scatter on flaked almonds. Serve immediately or pop into the freezer until ready to serve.

Fluffy vanilla pancakes with sliced white nectarines and honey drizzle

*Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 300g self-raising flour
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 200ml milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 100ml runny honey
  • Nectarines

Method

  1. Start off by slicing the nectarines then pop them on a plate until later.
  2.  Place the flour in a bowl then whisk in the egg yolks, honey, vanilla extract and milk. Don’t be alarmed if the mix looks stiff, it will be fine. Whisk until smooth and then set aside.
  3.  Whisk the whites in a separate bowl until stiff and carefully fold into the batter.
  4. Heat a large frying pan to medium heat and add a splash of vegetable oil. Then carefully drop in four large tablespoons of the mixture, keeping as separate as possible.
  5. Cook for a couple of minutes, until starting to turn golden at the edges and then flip over and cook until puffed up.
  6. Pile onto a plate, with the nectarines on the side, a dollop of yoghurt and a drizzle of honey. Finish with a sprinkling of nuts (optional).

For more inspiration visit www.juicydelicious.co.za.

