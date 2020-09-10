Boks-All Blacks Test series on the cards?

Could the Springboks and the All Blacks return to a fully fledged Test series if the Rugby Championship is canned?

That is the latest speculation emerging from Down Under after the New Zealand Herald reported on Thursday that such a possibility is currently being investigated by the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Such a series would then take place on New Zealand soil because the country is in a much safer zone at the moment compared to SA when it comes to containing the Covid-19.

The series – if it takes place – would then consist of three Test matches, but would take place later as the initial planned Rugby Championship from November 7 to December 12 to allow SA proper time to prepare for such a series.

Sanzaar officials were due to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of the Rugby Championship still taking place and if they decide it should go ahead, the venue will also come under discussion.

The last time the Boks and the All Blacks were involved in a Test series was way back in 1996 when Sean Fitzpatrick’s side won the series 2-1 and recorded their first ever series triumph on SA soil.

But the last time the Boks and the All Blacks played in a Test series on Kiwi soil was way back in 1981 when Wynand Claasen’s side lost the series 2-1 with the flour-bomb-interrupted last Test ending in a close 25-22 win for the All Blacks.

