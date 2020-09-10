Maketa to coach ‘A’ team, McKenzie back as batting boss

Following an exhaustive vetting process, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a High Performance management team to work in alignment with the Proteas men’s and women’s coaching staff and ensure a healthy flow of talent into the national teams.

Edward Khoza has moved from heading up the Cricket Services department, into a new role as Acting Head of Cricket Pathways.

In a significant move, former Warriors franchise coach Malibongwe Maketa will take charge of the combined South Africa ‘A’ and National Academy structures, both big feeders into the national elite squads.

Malibongwe has had a number of years with the national team and has worked in the ‘A’-team position as well.

Following stints at franchise level as well as at High Performance and SA-A level, the experienced Shukri Conrad will oversee the fortunes of another critical talent identification component, the SA Under-19 men’s team.

With the women’s U-19 World Cup scheduled to be held in Bangladesh next year, in another noteworthy move, CSA has appointed former Proteas player, Dinesha Devnarain, as a full-time SA Under-19 women’s and Women’s National Academy head coach.

Neil McKenzie, who had been attached to the Bangladesh national squad until recently, will assume the role as the High Performance Batting Lead, while Vincent Barnes is charged with bowling.

The objective of CSA’s High-Performance programme is to create a world-class, high-performance environment that results in the development of top-level cricket players in all forms of the game.

The new appointments are as follows:

CSA Acting Head of Cricket Pathways: Edward Khoza

Edward Khoza South Africa A and National Academy Lead: Malibongwe Maketa

Malibongwe Maketa SA Under 19 Men’s Lead: Shukri Conrad

Shukri Conrad High-Performance Manager and Bowling Lead: Vincent Barnes

Vincent Barnes High-Performance Batting Lead: Neil McKenzie

Neil McKenzie SA Under 19 Women’s and Women’s National Academy Head Coach: Dinesha Devnarain

Dinesha Devnarain Chief Medical Officer: Dr Shuaib Manjra

