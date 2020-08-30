Sandilands happy to help Pirates over the victory line

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands said it was all about getting that first win, after Orlando Pirates beat SuperSport United 2-1 at Ellis Park on Saturday to finally break their victory drought in the bio-bubble.

READ MORE: Lakay delighted as his hat-trick helps City thump Arrows.

The Buccaneers registered their first three points since the return of football having played four games prior to the United clash, registering three draws and one loss.

The Bucs goalkeeper was on top of his game on the day, with his two penalty saves helping Pirates seal the victory against Matsatsantsa.

Vincent Pule’s long range strike and a fine finish by Zakhele Lepasa were enough to give the Buccaneers a victory, while Matsatsantsa’s only goal of the match was scored by Luke Fleurs.

With the win, Sandilands hopes now this will be a turning point for the club with only two games remaining to the end of the campaign.

“I think for us it was just a matter of getting three points, we needed these three points so badly. We’ve worked so hard for these three points. It’s football and sometimes you have to go through a difficult period. Hopefully this is a turning point for us and we can finish our last two games very strong,” said the shot-stopper following his man-of-the-match performance.

Bucs took their points tally to 46, with the club sitting in position four on the log, ahead of Bidvest Wits’ meeting with Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

In their remaining two fixtures, Pirates will play Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch FC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.