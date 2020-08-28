Our big players are showing now, says Pitso

Pitso Mosimane is satisfied his marquee players are taking the responsibility to lead Mamelodi Sundowns’ attack and spearheading the bid to successfully defend the Absa Premiership crown and deny Kaizer Chiefs a first league title in five years.

The duo of Gaston Sirino and fan favourite Themba Zwane have scored winners in both of Sundowns’ two league wins in the Biologically Safe Environment in Gauteng. Zwane found the back of the net against Golden Arrows in a 1-0 victory while Sirino benefited from Zwane’s textbook back-heel pass to score the winner against Amakhosi on Thursday night.

While Downs played pretty much out of character in the second half against the Glamour Boys at Orlando Stadium, “Jingles” was pleased with how that goal was created as the making and finishing of it embodied Bafana Ba Style’s shoeshine and piano brand of football.

“That goal is a Sundowns goal, it’s one touch and it goes through and Sirino shows that he can come to the party when we needed him. Themba came to the party when we needed him, the big players are slowly coming up and believing in it,” said Mosimane who was concerned about Zwane’s form before he found the back of the net against Abafana Bes’thende.

“We need Themba, we need Sirino, those are the players who are Mamelodi Sundowns. Those are the guys who turn things around for us and I am happy that they came up and helped the team,” the Sundowns mentor added.

With the league set for an enthralling finale, Mosimane is confident that his team can push Chiefs until the bitter end.

“I have been long in this championship race, you have to respond to what’s happening. There’s stress for everyone. Chiefs have got stress against Wits and we also have got stress against Baroka. We have the right men for this, we have been going for the championship for the last seven years. We have the culture and the mentality.”

