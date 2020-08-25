Multimedia 25.8.2020 05:37 pm

GALLERY: Red Ants Fleurhof evictions continue

Residents up in arms

Today the Red Ants were back in Fleurhof, after two weeks ago dozens of residents were evicted for illegally occupying a government housing project.

MORE: Chaos at Red Ants eviction in Fleurhof

