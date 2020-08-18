Swallows edge out Ajax to boost promotion push

Swallows FC moved to within three points of the top spot in the GladAfrica Championship after beating leaders Ajax Cape Town 1-0 at Rand Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Urban Warriors, who at one point looked on their way to comfortably winning the title and automatic promotion, will be disappointed with how they have let a sizeable lead slip. Six points, in fact, have gone in the last few days with Ajax also losing to Tshakhuma, another side in the promotion hunt.

The Dube Birds are the closest side to the Urban Warriors, however, and were quick off the mark on Tuesday as they hunted an early goal. Swallows thought they had found it in the eighth minute, but Zephaniah Mbokoma’s goal was ruled offside.

The Dube Birds had another glorious opportunity to take an early when in the 12th minute they were awarded a penalty, but Nick Hengelman rose to the occasion and saved Joshua Saul’s spot kick.

Mbokoma came close to opening he scoring again in the 30th minute but his effort ricocheted off the post with Hengelman already beaten.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 41st minute with Siphelele Ndlovu heading home from a Lebogang Mokoena free kick to give Swallows a deserved lead.

In the second half, the Urban Warriors tried to stage a comeback early on but just couldn’t break the Swallows defensive line.

The closest they came to finding the equaliser was in the 79th minute when Thendo Mukumela headed Deolin Mekoa’s cross from a corner kick but Virgil Vries dived and pushed it away.

Vries was again on high alert four minutes from the end, making a spectacular save to deny Siphesihle Mkhize. Katlego Malinga came close to doubling Swallows’ lead a minute from the final whistle but his effort came off the post.

