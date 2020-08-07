Baroka ready for ‘tough’ Celtic test

Baroka FC striker Ivan Mahangwahaya says they know that it won’t be easy to get back to where they want to be having spent a lot of time training at home due to the lockdown and subsequently the suspension of football.

Baroka are one of the four teams set to resume the season this weekend in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup where they take on Bloemfontein Celtic, while the other fixture sees Mamelodi Sundowns going up against Bidvest Wits.

“Everything has been going well, we have been very busy in the last couple of weeks. We have been taking it one day at a time and it’s been getting better each day. We know that it’s not going to be easy to just go back into the field and play a match but we are ready,” said the striker.

“We stayed for too long not training together, so I think we all know that it’s not going to be easy. But like I said, the technical went all out to ensure that we are ready for our first game which is the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup.”

Mahangwahaya stresses that it’s important to get their ‘mojo’ going, especially in the league with the club sitting on position 13 on the table, three points behind bottom of the log side Black Leopards.

“We know that that we need to pick up points in the league. We are in the relegation zone and we are not safe. But we are going to fight.”

After the Ke Yona Cup fixture, Bakgaga will resume their league campaign with a meeting against AmaZulu FC on 15 August 2020.

