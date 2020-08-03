WATCH : Zodwa Wabantu contemplates using her private parts to make money.

There’s never a dull moment in the life of KZN-based dancer and reality star Zodwa Wabantu, who’s smart enough to constantly have tongues wagging during the lockdown period.

Wearing a sheer golden robe, black underwear, and lying on what looks like a bed at a doctor’s rooms, the property mogul and celebrity spoke about how “others” are using their private parts to obtain possessions and money. Playfully teasing that she could be doing the same to get things, but it’s never been said that she’s sleeping with a millionaire or billionaire.

Dressed in sexy gold-high heels and mischievously swinging her legs around as if to open them, Zodwa joked that lockdown will have you entertaining various thoughts and options. She never revealed names, but alluded to what could be going on around her.

Fans are lapping-up the content Zodwa has been posting during the lockdown and responded in various ways, with one even offering her trips overseas.

Another smitten fan even penned what seems to be a love letter to the star, encouraging her to continue living her life to the fullest.

“One thing I love about this Lady is the fact that whatever she is doing is what makes her happy and we all need to find things that can make us feel the same she does. Zodwa never bothered or kill anyone for the life she is doing She is blessed because we the people turned to talk bad and criticize those who love their lives the way they want nor feel. Honestly Zodwa I loved her the first day I saw her and I made sure that people do not listen to the critics made against her and look now where is she? Zodwa continues living your life the way you feel which is your way.❤️????” (sic)

Others were unimpressed and told her she’s too old for such behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zodwa Wabantu (@zodwa__wabantu) on Jul 28, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

