24 hours in pictures, 30 July 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world

1/12 A City of Tshwane Rescue service worker can be seen outside a collapsed structure at the Jakaranda Shopping Centre in Pretoria, 30 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/12 Army and Police patrol in Phola Park, Thokoza, 30 July 2020, after foreign nationals where targeted. Some foreign nationals say this has been going on for at least three days. The shops and homes of foreigners were looted, set on fire and their belongings were stolen or set on fire. Police and army patrolled the area coming up against sporadic instances of burning property around the area. Picture: Neil McCartney 3/12 A ransacked shop in Phola Park, Thokoza, 30 July 2020, after foreign nationals where targeted. Some foreign nationals say this has been going on for at least three days. The shops and homes of foreigners were looted, set on fire and their belongings were stolen or set on fire. Police and army patrolled the area coming up against sporadic instances of burning property around the area. Picture: Neil McCartney 4/12 Army and Police patrol in Phola Park, Thokoza, 30 July 2020, after foreign nationals where targeted. Some foreign nationals say this has been going on for at least three days. The shops and homes of foreigners were looted, set on fire and their belongings were stolen or set on fire. Police and army patrolled the area coming up against sporadic instances of burning property around the area. Picture: Neil McCartney 5/12 Foreign nationals move their belongings under police and army guard in Phola Park, Thokoza, 30 July 2020 after foreign nationals where targeted. Some foreign nationals say this has been going on for at least three days. The shops and homes of foreigners were looted, set on fire and their belongings were stolen or set on fire. Police and army patrolled the area coming up against sporadic instances of burning property around the area. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/12 Palestinian baker works to prepare traditional kahk called (Ma’amoul ) inside an old bakery in the old city of Nablus in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the West Bank city of Nablus, 29 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH 7/12 A firefighter reacts as a fire squad tries to extinguish a wildfire in the village of San Cristobal near Monterrey on July 29, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) 8/12 Nasrec facility manager Doctor Naidoo (left) and Human Rights Commission Provincial Manager Buang Jones at Nasrec exhibition centre, in Johannesburg, 29 July 2020, which has a 500-bed hospital. South African Human Rights Commission visited the site for inspection. The hospital has been established to help alleviate the burden of Covid-19 infections in the province. Picture: Nigel Sibanda 9/12 Craftsman Lalith Senannayake welds metal scrap to made a sculpture in the shape of a leopard at his home in Wattala near Colombo on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) 10/12 Bathers cool off in the natural pools under the Petronilla waterfall at Biasca, Switzerland, 29 July 2020 (issued 30 July 2020). Temperatures reached over 30 degrees in southern parts of Switzerland and are expected to rise even higher in the next few days. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alessandro Crinari 11/12 An image made with a drone shows climbing guide James Rice anchoring a climbing rope on the south summit of Seneca Rocks, a razorback ridge of quartz arenite, in Seneca Rocks, West Virginia, USA, 28 July 2020 (issued 29 July 2020). Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO 12/12 A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows the graves of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (L) and his brother Theo Van Gogh at the cemetery of Auvers-sur-Oise. Today July 29, 2020 is the 130th anniversary of the death of post-Impressionist painter Van Gogh. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

