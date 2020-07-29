24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Medical personnel collect blood samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serological tests on bus passengers from Romania at the bus station of Tiburtina railway station during Phase 3 of the emergency for Covid-19 Coronavirus, Rome, Italy, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
A handout photo made available by the Saudi Ministry of Media shows a pilgrim circling around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam’s holiest site, during the Tawaf Al-Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) on the first day of Hajj 2020, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 29 July 2020. A limited number of pilgrims of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia began the Hajj rituals on 29 July amid strict preventative health measures taken by the Saudi authorities to ensure that pilgrims are free of COVID-19 Coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SAUDI MINISTRY OF MEDIA
A woman wearing a protective face mask stands in the rain in front of lit-up lanterns at Yasaka shrine in Kyoto, Japan, 29 July 2020. The number of foreign visitors to Japan dropped staggering 99.9 percent year-on-year for the third consecutive month in June 2020, amid the global COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. The country struggles to revive its economy as the number of daily new infections surpasses 1,000 for the first time on 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA
Sacrificial animals are loaded on a caged van ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan, 29 July 2020. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslim holidays celebrated each year, it marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Muslims slaughter a sacrificial animal and split the meat into three parts, one for the family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Health workers collect samples at a makeshift COVID-19 testing station in Mamming, Germany, 29 July 2020. After a local outbreak on on a cucumber farm amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, state authorities have quarantined the entire farm and its workers. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND
A handout photo made available by Arthenon on 29 July 2020 shows the likely location where Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh painted his final work ‘Racines’ (Tree roots) that was discovered by French researcher of the Van Gogh Institute, Wouter van der Veen with help of a postcard. Wouter van der Veen announced on 28 July 2020 to have discovered the likely location where Van Gogh painted his last work ‘Racines’ (Tree roots) before his mysterious death from a gunshot wound. Van der Veen identified similarities between the painting and a postcard dating from 1900 to 1910, showing trees along the Daubigny Street, near the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, France. EPA-EFE/ARTHENON
French Government’s spokesperson Gabriel Attal arrives for a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN
US President Donald Trump (R) walks along the South Lawn the White House to Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 29 July 2020. President Trump is scheduled to visit Texas later in the day. EPA-EFE/SARAH SILBIGER / POOL
A view of a dinosaur art installation on a hill in New Taipei City overlooking the Taipei Basin and Taipei’s 101 Skyscraper in Taiwan, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
The casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime US Representative John Lewis, who died 17 July 2020, is carried down the East Front steps as it departs the US Capitol after lying in state in Washington, USA, 29 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIN SCOTT / POOL
