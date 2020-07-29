24 hours in pictures, 29 July 2020

6/10

A handout photo made available by Arthenon on 29 July 2020 shows the likely location where Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh painted his final work ‘Racines’ (Tree roots) that was discovered by French researcher of the Van Gogh Institute, Wouter van der Veen with help of a postcard. Wouter van der Veen announced on 28 July 2020 to have discovered the likely location where Van Gogh painted his last work ‘Racines’ (Tree roots) before his mysterious death from a gunshot wound. Van der Veen identified similarities between the painting and a postcard dating from 1900 to 1910, showing trees along the Daubigny Street, near the village of Auvers-sur-Oise, France. EPA-EFE/ARTHENON