Black Coffee gives us travel envy during lockdown

Thami Kwazi

Mogul and DJ Black Coffee is giving us complete travel envy. A day at the office in the DJ’s life is the stuff dreams are made of and more.

During lockdown the DJ and entrepreneur has been playing at booked gigs throughout Europe and allowing his followers in on some of the highlights with posts on his social media pages.

His travel mate was DJ Euphonik, real name, Themba. The DJs performed in Italy, Switzerland, St Tropez and travelled in a private jet.

Along his travels, Black Coffee showed love to Master KG whose song Jerusalema is one of the most requested around the world. A reveller at an event requested the DJ to play the track in Switzerland.

With everyone being cooped up indoors, the five-star trip has got fans’ breathing through the wound ‘ wishing they could join the duo on their international travels. Even sending him tweets to invite them along to join his travels .The DJ’s list of European events has us putting together a bucket-list of must-see places after lockdown ends.

For those who have been speculating on whether he’s breaking the law, he isn’t full permission was granted by Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi to those travelling for work purpose outside the country. These regulations are gazetted on the government’s website to all who would like to travel for work purposes.

Here’s a gallery of the trip

View this post on Instagram

Day well spent with the great host Luciano @phibeachofficial next stop @musicariccione with @themba tonight.

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

Images : Instagram

