How to spot a fake! Samukelo Ndlovu get caught up in the curious case of Airforce 1 sneakers

Wearing fake sneakers is considered close to sacrilege in the fashion world. This weekend actress Samukelo Ndlovu trended for the wrong reasons when many social media users questioned the authenticity of a pair of Nike Airforce 1 trainers,she proudly posted on her Instagram page.

‘Sneakergate’ caused such an uproar that sneaker experts who have worked for the brand weighed in on how to spot a fake. The actress still kept the images of the sneakers up and didn’t respond when her followers told her she’s been duped.

Followers even posted their original Airforce 1 sneakers simply to compare the differences between the real and a fraudulent pair of trainers. Specifics like the colour of the box were even mentioned in the conversation as ‘ sneaker-heads’ all over the internet compared shoes and boxes.

Some pointed out that the heel of the shoe was incredibly thick, and the from seemed too soft. The shape of the laces was even pointed out while there was speculation that the sneakers might be some sort of never seen before obscure limited edition.

The counterfeit footwear industry is in itself a large seemingly lucrative industry, judging by the number of fake shoe sellers on social media platforms. Understandably many buyers are seeking a good bargain are duped into buying a fake especially from online stores.

According to https://legitcheck.app/guides/how-to-spot-fake-nike-af1/ spotting a counterfeit Airforce is easier than it seems. The site offers a fully downloadable guide into buying an authentic Airforce 1 and avoid getting scammed.

Also people need to download checkcheck app and just legit check the sneakers they buy from these wack places. I saw this same company selling Air Dior AJ1 in all sizes. SA didn't even get them and you had to enter a raffle to win. These guys must be exposed. — nicBLAZE… (@IAMnicBLAZE) July 24, 2020

How to spoke a Fake Nike Airforce 1 sneaker tips :

1. Fake box labels will have any different colour than the authentic box label’s light-grey. Although some sellers have said they can also come in the black box but very rarely a red box or no box.

2.The “NIKE” text, on the fake Nike AF1 sneakers, the Swoosh logo more elongated than the logo on the authentic pair.

3. Counterfeit Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will have their Nike Swoosh logo looking different at the frontal curving.

4. The two perforations on the side of the fake sneakers are placed a lot lower than they have to be.

5. The front of the shoe referred to as the toe box” is the area in which your toes fit inside the sneakers either too big (over-inflated) or too small on the fake shoe. Sometimes the leather appears extremely soft and is caved in on a new pair

6. Generally, fake Air Force 1 pair will have their text on the size tag looking too thin. I t’s important to verify the size tag on the interior side of the Air Force 1 shoes.

I think I need to drop a YouTube video explaining the Air Force 1 culture, packaging and style. I’m tired of seeing you guys embarrassing yourselves. — CADDY (@FreshByCaddy) July 24, 2020

There are various resources including online apps to check the authenticity of a sneaker before purchasing.

