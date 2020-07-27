Mzansi celebs embrace their stunning natural hair and we’re here for it!

Celebrities all over Mzansi have taken the lockdown period to self-treat and style their natural tresses. Some using natural hair remedies or just having fun with length and texture.

Pearl Thusi

No one will make you want to transition from a relaxer to natural hair faster than Pearl Thusi. Her hair has inspired many fans to start their natural hair growth journey, using products from Pearl’s haircare range called Black Pearl. The range has become a must-have beauty product which is constantly sold-out in stores. Pearl is the queen of natural hair.

Cindy Mahlangu

When the Blood & Water actress first showed up on our screen on Mzansi Magic series The Herd, she showed off her hair in all its glory. Even if Cindy often switches up her style with wigs, she keeps her natural curls thick and healthy.

Connie Ferguson

Respected beauty and actress Connie Ferguson has been the hair inspiration for many. Connie’s thick and healthy relaxed hair is well maintained and always looking sleek. Connie even let her fans in on what her routine is.

Natasha Thahane

As the face of Garnier, actress Natasha maintains a healthy coif under her wigs. She is often seen sporting various styles but has kept her hair healthy and damage-free.

