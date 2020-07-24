Trend Alert: Wavy octopus lips are the new insanely hilarious lip trend

A new beauty trend seems to have hit the beauty streets and we must admit, it’s a bit gross. From Kylie Jenner getting filler just barely out of her teens to the run of the mill store-bought blow-up doll, super inflated lips have become the must-get beauty treatment, because why not?

Wavy lips are the new trend. What is the point of scallop-shaped lips? Nobody knows but a lot of women are trying them regardless. The trend seems to be bigger around the Eastern Block and Russian women are lining up to have their kissers reshaped to look like a sea urchin.

Aptly named Octopus lips or in some circles, Devil lips, the interesting shape that results from copious amounts of lip fillers is quite a spectacle. The question is what sort of legal action are aesthetic doctors willing to accept once their patient’s lips don’t return to normal from this distorted lip shape? Does the treatment come with an indemnity form?

Beauty standards change daily but the levels at which people will go to follow trends may be starting to border on the insane. Disfiguring their natural shape of your lips could to various medical complications, to which it seems the people getting the lip service done are not concerned about.

Skin and beauty expert, Nilam Holmes, commented on the trend saying: “This is really one of the worst aesthetic/cosmetic examples I’ve ever seen”, but it seems despite this, women don’t care what an expert says and are still trying the octopus lips.

It has been claimed by others that the ludicrous images have to be photoshopped and there is no way it could be real.

Humans do seem to have an obsession with adjusting facial features to weird shapes. Back in 2017, the wavy brow was the new look to try. It didn’t last, perhaps people realised that creating the brow is more work than it’s worth.

Then again, plenty beauty trends seemed ridiculous when they started and now people can’t get enough of them.

