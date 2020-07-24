24 hours in pictures, 23 July 2020

A selection of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world
Members of the Military Firefighter Brigade of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) wearing protective gear, demonstrate the use of an isolation stretcher, or bubble stretcher, to transport patients infected with coronavirus (COVID-19), at Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on July 22, 2020. – The equipment, which can be used to transport patients in aircrafts and ambulances, filters the air that the patient exhales in addition to isolating him. Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP
A Long March-5 rocket, carrying an orbiter, lander and rover as part of the Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in southern China’s Hainan Province on July 23, 2020. Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP
A young man undergoes a physical examination during the annual military draft in Bangkok on July 23, 2020. Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
A young farmer of the Palestinian Sheldan family uses a large vine leaf to cover his face as a mask during the harvest at a vineyard in Gaza City on July 23, 2020. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
An Iraqi family wearing protective masks walk at the departure hall of Baghdad international airport following its reopening on July 23, 2020, after a closure forced by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 illness in Iraq. Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP
A man transports packages on a motorcycle in Bangkok on July 23, 2020. Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP
A labourer carries a load of empty oil tins in Dharavi in Mumbai on July 23, 2020. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
Norwegian artist Kjell Elvis (Kjell Henning Bjørnstad) performs in central Oslo in an attempt to beat the record of the world´s longest Elvis Presley singing marathon on July 23, 2020 in Oslo. – His plan is to perform continuously for 50 hours, ending Saturday morning, 25 July. Photo by Fredrik Hagen / NTB Scanpix / AFP
This aerial picture shows funeral processions queueing at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto, on July 23, 2020. Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP
A pedestrian walks by the mural Little Red Riding Hood on a scooter by Italian artist Maupal for the Recovery Fund, in Rome, Italy, 22 July 2020. Artnet Magazine ranked Maupal as one of the most famous and influential artists in the world in 2016. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Police crime scene investigators and pathologists on the scene of an alleged taxi violence incident on July 23, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the two people were shot and killed and two others hospitalised after a taxi violence shooting in Marabastad. The details surrounding the shooting are still sketchy, but police were on the scene. Photo by Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius
Muzikayise Malephane at Roodepoort Magistrate court in Johannesburg, 23 July 2020, for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule’s death. She was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep with multiple stab wounds. The case was postponed to 29 September 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
