Boss Ya Mboka! Willard Katsande’s top fashion looks

The Kaiser Chiefs defensive midfielder has been keeping his followers entertained with his unique fashion looks during the lockdown. Katsande has an unparalleled sense of style that even inspired DJ Zinhle to start a Boss Ya Mboka challenge.
His loyal fans are lapping it up even suggesting that he start his own fashion line.
The 34-year-old Zimbabwean football star’s trending fashion ensembles vary from day to day, from casual to formal but with each look, Katsande makes sure to add his special touch.
Going by the title of Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi, Katsande treats his over 165 000 Instagram followers to outfits from his wardrobe.
It’s unclear whether he employs the services of a stylist or simply self-style, either way it makes for a gallery of distinct looks never seen before style.
Check out some of his latest fashion looks:
Wednesday sungura
Satisfy your soul
Saturday Swag
Like A Boss
Bullet Proof
The Blues
Suit Up
Pink Power
