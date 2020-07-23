Fashion & Beauty 23.7.2020 02:59 pm

Boss Ya Mboka! Willard Katsande’s top fashion looks

Thami Kwazi
Boss Ya Mboka! Willard Katsande’s top fashion looks

Willard-Katsande Image: instagram

From turbans to power suits, Willard Katsande treats his over 165 000 Instagram followers to his original style.

The Kaiser Chiefs defensive midfielder has been keeping his followers entertained with his unique fashion looks during the lockdown. Katsande has an unparalleled sense of style that even inspired DJ Zinhle to start a Boss Ya Mboka challenge.

His loyal  fans are lapping it up even suggesting that he start his own fashion line.

The 34-year-old Zimbabwean football star’s trending fashion ensembles vary from day to day, from casual to formal but with each look, Katsande makes sure to add his special touch.

Going by the title of Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi, Katsande treats his over 165 000 Instagram followers to outfits from his wardrobe.

It’s unclear whether he employs the services of a stylist or simply self-style, either way it makes for a gallery of distinct looks never seen before style.

Check out some of his latest fashion looks:

 Wednesday sungura

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Satisfy your soul

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Saturday Swag

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Like A Boss

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Bullet Proof 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

The Blues

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Suit Up

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Willard Katsande (@kingsalt31) on

Pink Power

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Dineo Langa is back on our screens! 23.7.2020
Govt’s tweet on smokes and booze ban for ‘rest of lockdown’ not true, says govt tweet 22.7.2020
Major league football set to restart in Africa 22.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 