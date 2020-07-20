MAKROSAFE and SafetyWallet’s Partnership – South Africa’s First and Largest Behavioural Health and Safety Membership

SafetyWallet – Overview

SafetyWallet, in partnership with OHS Online and MAKROSAFE, provides employers with a membership programme which makes them privy to rewards in their compliance to the following:

Occupational Health and Safety Act

Other relevant Legislation and Regulations

Standards, and

Metropolitan and/or Municipal Bylaws that relate specifically to Occupational Health and Safety within the workplace.

SafetyWallet has a mission and vision devoted towards the encouragement and through that, the rewarding of employers who are committed to compliance with the Health and Safety of employees.

This is done through dedication in supporting employers and providing the business with a total Health and Safety Solution, regardless of whether it is internal or done through the SafetyWallet Partners Programme.

SafetyWallet aims to provide a Health and Safety environment which is cost effective, compliant, and benefits all employers spread across all the different industries present within the South African economy.

How do employers and members benefit from such a partnership?

Supporting and rewarding of employers in Health and Safety

SafetyWallet, along with the partnerships it has with OHS Online and MAKROSAFE, provides employers through the provision of the following four components of Health and Safety in Industry and Commerce:

Health and Safety Training

Health and Safety Programme

Health and Safety Compliance Grading Audit, and

Member Advertising.

Health and Safety Training

In partnering with MAKROSAFE, SafetyWallet provides members with only the highest quality health and safety training. This training is presented in the form of formal training as well as E-learning.

The training provided by MAKROSAFE is in accordance with the unit standards and the curriculum by SAQA with accreditation and endorsement with DoEL, QCTO, HWSeta, and SAIOSH.

The following support is provided to an employer by the Support Manager with regards to training:

Analysis of any and all of the training requirements

The provision of a Dedicated Skills Development Facilitator, or SDF.

The provision of an Annual Workplace Skills Plan, or WSP.

The provision of Skills Development Levy, or SDL, Reimbursements.

B-BBEE Learnership Assistance

Tax incentives for qualifications along with bursaries and learnerships.

Covid-19 support, assistance, guidance, and advice.

Weekly updates pertaining to Legislation.

Monthly Newsletters, and

Legislative requirements.

In addition, the Training Solutions provided by the SafetyWallet Platform include:

E-Learning – which is unlimited with provision made for over 41 training courses.

Accredited E-Learning – which consists of E-Learning and Formal Assessment on all E-Learning Accredited Training and Learnerships, and

Formal Training which comprises of accredited workshops and induction which is centralized and includes On Site Training consisting of Classroom Training on all Accredited, Workshops, Inductions and Learnerships Training.

Benefits that can be derived from the provision of such services and support include the centralization of training on one platform without employers having to seek a variety of providers.

SafetyWallet, in partnership with MAKROSAFE, provides an all-encompassing package to cater for the needs and objectives that employers and subsequent members may have with regards to training.

Health and Safety Programme

The main purpose of the Health and Safety Programme that SafetyWallet provides is to protect employers and their employees against any criminal and civil liability and to subsequently minimize the likelihood of such.

In addition, the aim behind the programme is to reduce the occurrence and chances of incidents in the workplace to ensure that employees are able to return home safely and in good health to their loved ones.

This forms part of the main reason for the partnership between SafetyWallet and MAKROSAFE in offering members with a platform that serves the purpose for the management of the Health and Safety Programme.

In using the platform provided by MAKROSAFE, members have the best on-site support pertaining to the implementation and the maintenance of their Health and Safety Programme.

The support that members can expect from SafetyWallet in this regard in accordance with their Health and Safety Programme includes, but is not limited to:

Health and Safety Matters that are handled by a dedicated OHS Professional.

Monthly Newsletters.

Weekly updates on Legislative matters.

Covid-19 support, assistance, guidance, and advice.

OHS Online Health and Management System access.

Enquiries to the Department of Employment and Labour, or DoEL.

DoEL Incident Investigation as per the OHS Act, Section 24, Investigation.

The management of Injuries On Duty, or IODs.

Workmen’s Compensation Assurances, or WCA, along with RMA.

Letter of Good Standing, and several more.

Outsourcing of Health and Safety Services

To assist members in the needs and objectives they have towards Health and Safety, SafetyWallet’s partnership with MAKROSAFE provides members with a rewards programme which is aligned in accordance with the compliance of the member in Health and Safety.

Furthermore, support is extensively provided by SafetyWallet and MAKROSAFE with the rewards discount programme to benefit members according to their behaviour towards their Health and Safety compliance through the following:

The implementation and maintenance of the member’s Health and Safety Programme in accordance with all OHSA aspects and requirements, any other regulations as well as National Standards and Local Bylaws.

Assistance and support in Incident Investigations.

Provision of a Health and Safety Legal Register.

Provision of a monthly Health and Safety Compliance Certificate.

MAKROSAFE’s provision is not merely only limited to the above mention with regards to the management of the Health and Safety risks that employees are exposed to in the workplace.

In addition to the provision of such services and support, members are advised to ensure that a Health and Safety Compliance Audit is conducted specifically by a SafetyWallet Auditor with the purpose of identifying exposure and gaps in areas of Health and Safety.

Subsequently, SafetyWallet subsidies the Health and Safety Audit of the member with 80% and the member is therefore only liable to carry 20% of the cost when an in-depth Health and Safety analysis is conducted on the compliance of the employer’s business.

When employing this measure, SafetyWallet further provides the employer with a reward of up to 100% constituting the cost on an Annual Health and Safety Compliance Audit.

This audit is based on the commitment that the employer has displayed to date from the last audit that was conducted in conjunction with the history of such over a 12-month period.

The SafetyWallet Audit Process

Despite all that has previously been mentioned regarding the partnership that SafetyWallet has with MAKROSAFE, there is further involvement of all participants during the audit process that the member has to undergo.

During the audit, management, staff, and the SafetyWallet partners, MAKROSAFE, are interviewed, as agreed prior to the audit, in confidentially discussing the aspects of Occupational Health and Safety which is relevant to their roles and responsibilities.

Following this step in the process, the audit report is presented to the SafetyWallet member arrangement and the strengths and areas where improvements are due within the Health and Safety Programme of the organisation are discussed.

Final Thoughts

A parentship such as this, between SafetyWallet, MAKROSAFE, and OHS Online, is not only the largest in South Africa, but it is the first of its kind and provides employers with complete cover despite their Health and Safety needs.

Employers are freed from the tedious task of having to find various providers to adequately cater for their Health and Safety needs along with ensuring that they are fully compliant with regulations in addition to being able to improve on such.

SafetyWallet offers all solutions, services, and support on a single, comprehensive, and extensive platform in addition to rewarding employers, who become members, through a comprehensive rewards program.

This type of service is a first for South Africa and it opens the doors for an increase in Health and Safety compliance with both employers and employees benefitting from increased Health and Safety measures in the workplace.

