Mpho Letsholonyane wants to help people affected during lockdown

Supersport and Power Lunch host Mpho Letsholonyane has made it her personal mission to spread cheer during the lockdown. She’s partnered up with brands to give away gifts to those in need, especially people who have to deal with the adverse effects of lockdown.

“Being on talk radio has given me somewhat of a front-row seat to the difficulties that people face daily as a result of Covid-19, as people are not able to work or fully fend for their families. All the while trying to keep safe. As a result, I’ve received countless emails and calls from those seeking some form of assistance.

While the country is faced with doom and gloom daily, the campaign which is dubbed #LevelsOfHappy will be a month old this week Mpho started it on Monday, 15 June 2020 using her 250,000 strong Instagram page following to share the adoration and joyfulness.

The Power Lunch host on Power 98.7 every weekday from 12pm to 3pm hopes to alleviate the anxiety and eagerly making a small difference in her fans’ daily lives during a pandemic-stricken time, the mother of two, said she was concerned about the “state of people’s mental wellness and happiness has been a concerning factor” to her.

“We’ve had a very difficult past few months as a country. I may not be unable to assist everyone, but this is my way of spreading a little bit of happiness where I can. If I can put a smile on at least one person’s face, I would have done my bit,” commented Mpho.

To date, the personality has partnered with numerous brands and has given away several goodies to her fans including an Instant Pot 6L Duo valued at R2,199, pair of well sort after Adidas Uniforia soccer boots valued at R3,299 to two of her lucky followers and a pair of stunning Drip Footwear worth R900.

In the coming weeks, fans of the broadcaster can look forward to more giveaways from variety of brands including Unilever, LeCreuset, Openview and Castle while she is also calling on brands to aid her in the cause that will put smiles on thousands of South Africans.

“I am open to partnering with more brands that want to jump onto #LevelsOfHappy. Let’s all work together to see how much cheer we can spread in our country during this difficult time of national lockdown while we try curb the spread of Covid-19. One person at a time,” concluded Mpho.

