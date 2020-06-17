Gift ideas for Father’s Day for all dads

We are tasked with an even harder job this year, since lots of us won’t physically be able to spend the day with our fathers – but that doesn’t mean treating him will be any less special.

Whether he is into adventure, fine dining or DIY, we have the perfect gift for every kind of dad. Read on for four ideas of perfect gifts this Father’s Day.

For the adventurer

If your dad is a lover of travel and the outdoors, why not consider treating him to a trip to the Lowveld? Even though leisure travel is not permitted right now, you could still buy a voucher for him to claim once he’s able to. Places like Buckler’s Africa Lodge by BON Hotels have great cancellation policies in place, allowing you to modify your dates free of charge.

This lodge offers luxury self-catering accommodation on the banks of the Crocodile River, overlooking the Kruger National Park. The spectacular wide-open lawns create a feeling of space and tranquillity, and as you pass through the lodge you look directly over the river and often see spectacular wildlife sightings right on your doorstep.

For the foodie dad

Here we’re talking about the dads who enjoy the eating part more than they enjoy the preparing part. Why not treat dad to a delicious homemade meal on Father’s Day?

If your dad stays in Cape Town, you could order in from Gia’s Kitchen. This local food supplier specialises in making nutritious frozen meals which are designed for customers’ freezers, providing the ultimate convenience for readily delicious meals at home. They also offer a variety of dishes via online orders and delivery to your door. Perfect for dads who would like to spend the Father’s Day relaxing.

For the bookworm

There’s never been a better time to be a bookworm. With many of us still spending the bulk of our time at home, a bestselling page turner will be a most welcome gift to a dad who loves to read. In celebration of Father’s Day, loot.co.za is running a special of 35% off selected books. Hop over to the website to find something that’ll suit his taste.

Pro tip: be sure to add in a special brew of coffee to include in your gift. With winter setting in fast, a warm cuppa to go with a good book is sure to make the gesture all that more special!

For the culture curious

Who would’ve thought that, during lockdown, you could still enjoy a local jazz club’s cocktail hour, do a mind and body class with an Olympian, or do sound bath meditation with a Singapore DJ? Airbnb recently announced the launch of Online Experiences, in a bid to allow people to explore the world from home, while also giving their Experience hosts a way of continuing to earn an income.

From living rooms in New York, to kitchens in Italy, to the shores of Cape Town, there is something for everyone to enjoy. These Airbnb Experiences make for fun gifts. Moreover, it’s a unique way to celebrate your day from the comfort – and safety – of home.

