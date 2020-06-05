PSL News 5.6.2020 02:24 pm

Sundowns ‘agree’ deal for Hlatshwayo, Hotto and Domingo

Jonty Mark
Thulani Hlatshwayo Pic: BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have a deal in place to sign Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Namibian winger Deon Hotto and South African winger Haashim Domingo, if the sale of Bidvest Wits to TTM goes through, Phakaaathi understands.

Wits, hit by increased financial difficulties in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, are believed to have agreed to sell their franchise to the Limpopo GladAfrica Championship outfit TTM, who will take their place in the South African top flight for the 2020/21 season.

As yet, no official sale of Wits to TTM has been presented to the Premier Soccer League’s executive committee, who would have to approve any proposal.

But the deal is believed to have been agreed between the two clubs, and Sundowns are now looking to pounce on three of Wits’ top players, in a deal said to be valued at around R20 million.

