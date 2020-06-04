This is lockdown back-to-school day one in pics

Schools in South Africa have been closed since shortly before Easter due to the coronavirus outbreak. Pupils were last in class on March 18 ahead of the Easter holidays and remained closed up to June 1. The June 1 opening date was confirmed but moved out to June 8 at the last minute by the Department of education but some schools that were ready to open did open on the original June 1 date. These images, which were curated from various social media posts by individuals and schools, paint a picture of how day 1 of school reopening was like.

