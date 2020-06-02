6-year-old snatched from her mother’s car in KZN – SAPS searches for kidnappers

A desperate search is on for six-year-old Alexa Nyamadzawo who was allegedly abducted from her mother’s vehicle on Sunday evening.

Initial reports are that several men abducted the Umhlali Prep Grade 1 pupil from the vehicle on the Glendale Road in Shayamoya near Shakaskraal, KwaZulu-Natal, reports North Coast Courier.

The car reportedly slowed down at a speed bump and the child was snatched from the back seat.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident saying that the matter was under investigation.

Alexia was last seen wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Umhlali SAPS at 032 947 9900 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Additionally, please contact Kathryn Wells at 079 329 5987 should you have information which could aid in Alexia’s safe return.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.