48 hours in pictures, 24 May 2020

Tunisian worshippers in predetermined spaces inside a mosque, in adherence to social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, pray at Malek Ibn Anas mosque in Carthage, east of the capital, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on May 24, 2020. The mosque was the only open house of worship for Eid. Tunisia will reopen places of worship, restaurants and hotels from June 4, more than two months after closing them over the coronavirus pandemic. Travel between provinces remains forbidden and security checks will be increased during Eid al-Fitr, when people traditionally visit family. / AFP / FETHI BELAID