 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Environment 21.5.2020 06:33 pm

Farming atop the Jozi skyline

Tracy Lee Stark
PREMIUM!
Farming atop the Jozi skyline

Ashleigh Machete, known as Joburg Ash, poses for a picture at his rooftop garden in Braamfontien, 19 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Joburg Ash has turned the rooftops of several Johannesburg buildings into farms, where he grows herbs, veggies, house plants, and even teas for customers around the city.

The township of Soweto, south of Johannesburg, may not be the first place to comes to mind when one thinks of farming, but that is exactly where Ashleigh Machete, a third-generation farmer, calls home. Going by the name Joburg Ash, urban farming has been Machete’s focus for the past eight years. Machete is a former accounting sciences student from the University of the Witwatersrand, and what started as an ardent love of growing his own food, has now become a sustainable career. Numbers gave way to plants, and his love for farming led him to establish Jozi Food Farmer, an...
Related Stories
Why SA won’t run out of affordable food – Didiza 4.5.2020
Ramaphosa faces a tough balancing act in reopening the economy 20.4.2020
Prioritising humanitarian crisis essential to keeping food on the table 16.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.