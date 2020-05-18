24 Hours in pictures, 18 May 2020

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
News in pictures
People have lunch at a table partitioned with plexiglas at the Goga Cafe on May 18, 2020 in central Milan during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Restaurants and churches reopen in Italy on May 18, 2020 as part of a fresh wave of lockdown easing in Europe and the country’s latest step in a cautious, gradual return to normality, allowing businesses and churches to reopen after a two-month lockdown. / AFP / Miguel MEDINA
Hand sanitiser and a notice encouraging social distancing are seen at Howth Golf Club in Dublin on May 18, 2020, as golf courses reopen and Ireland cautiously begins to lift it’s coronavirus lockdown. Ireland launched the first tentative step in its plan to lift coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with staff returning to outdoor workplaces as some shops resumed trade and sports facilities unlocked their doors. / AFP / PAUL FAITH
People cool off in the water despite a warning sign prohibiting bathing along the Mediterranean coast off Israel’s coastal city of Netanya on May 18, 2020, also amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. / AFP / JACK GUEZ
A nurse of Saint-Pierre hospital gets a haircut at the “Hair & Look” salon, on May 18, 2020 in Ixelles, as Belgium eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. / AFP / JOHN THYS
In a photo taken on May 17, 2020 mannequins are displayed at a FC Seoul football match in Seoul. South Korean football club FC Seoul apologised May 18, 2020 after reports that it had used sex dolls to fill up its empty stands during a game at the weekend.
– – South Korea OUT / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE
/ AFP / YONHAP / – / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT NO ARCHIVES RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE
A protester is arrested by police officers as Stella Nyanzi (not visible), a prominent Ugandan activist and government critic, organized a protest for more food distribution by the government to people who has been financially struggling by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kampala, on May 18, 2020. / AFP / SUMY SADURNI
Wafaa Fayyad Ismail (R), a Lebanese tobacco farmer wearing a protective mask due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, strings tobacco leaves together at her home in the town of Zawtar El-Charkiyeh, in Lebanon’s southern Nabatiyeh province, on May 18, 2020. / AFP / Mahmoud ZAYYAT
Members of staff direct cars at Tottenham Hotspurs Training Complex in North London, Britain, 18 May 2020. On 18 May 2020 Premier League announced that shareholders ‘voted unanimously to return to small-group training from 19 May 2020. Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted. This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government’. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
Three men change the face mask worn by the art installation ‘The Sleeping Bear’ in Chiayi, western Taiwan, 18 May 2020.The three-meter bear was set up in front of Chiayi Railway Station in December 2019. Chiayi City Government let the bear wear a face mask to remind people that masks protect them and others from Covid-19. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
People enter and walk past a Louis Vuitton luxury fashion shop on May 18, 2020 in Milan’s Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall during the country’s lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Restaurants and churches reopen in Italy on May 18, 2020 as part of a fresh wave of lockdown easing in Europe and the country’s latest step in a cautious, gradual return to normality, allowing businesses and churches to reopen after a two-month lockdown. / AFP / Miguel MEDINA
The Windermere Ferry, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is pictured moored to the quayside at Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District, north west England on May 18, 2020. England on Saturday enjoyed its first weekend after a partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown but people were warned not to flock to the countryside or seaside resorts, despite warmer weather. Police forces, tourist boards and local authorities all urged caution about the continued risks of close-contact transmission of the virus, after some of the rules were relaxed on Wednesday. / AFP / PAUL ELLIS
