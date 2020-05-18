24 Hours in pictures, 18 May 2020

11/11

The Windermere Ferry, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is pictured moored to the quayside at Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District, north west England on May 18, 2020. England on Saturday enjoyed its first weekend after a partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown but people were warned not to flock to the countryside or seaside resorts, despite warmer weather. Police forces, tourist boards and local authorities all urged caution about the continued risks of close-contact transmission of the virus, after some of the rules were relaxed on Wednesday. / AFP / PAUL ELLIS