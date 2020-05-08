COLUMN: You know you’re a mom when…

In honor of mother’s day here are a few things that make being a mom a very unique experience. Make sure that you get your chocolate and flowers on Sunday moms because hear me when I say this: we deserve it for going through all of the stuff we go through!
You know you’re a mom when…
- You go out to the store (or lately have a zoom meeting) and realize when you’re in the middle of the shop floor speaking to the cashier that you have a great big smiley face emoji sticker stuck on your face (thanks to dear daughter)
- You can comfortably do your ‘business’ in the bathroom with a crying infant on your lap.
- You play quiz night … every day.. cues …mom what’s the biggest mall in Africa? mom how are mountains formed?
- The only time you’re alone is when you’re lucky enough to have a dream about being stranded on a deserted island
- You break up fights about who did or didn’t breathe on whom on the regular.
- You can shout at someone because they’ve hurt themselves.. ..right after you told them to stop it
- You have to make peace with the fact that two people can share a cellphone …because how else will Tik Tok be accessed?
- You need a body double ( i.e nanny) to look after your kids and household so you can remain sane.
- You can listen to three or more conversations at once- the one on the tv, the one happening with your child, and the WhatsApp one you’re having with your friend.
- You read stuff in chunks. One paragraph now. One during the 2am feed – and the rest the next day while you gulp down your lunch.
- You can operate on literally no sleep- thanks to your sweet infant.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.