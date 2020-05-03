A 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in Hartebeesfontein by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation, assisted by members of Klerksdorp tactical response team and Stilfontein stock theft unit for contravening the NEMBA Act.

Police spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the suspect was found in possession of lion skins and drugs.

#sapsNW Suspect arrested for possession of lion skins and drugs in Hartebeesfontein by the #Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation on 01/05. NPhttps://t.co/1qe4aK4ADT pic.twitter.com/bRNn9GHPYt — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) May 3, 2020

“The police were following up on information when they searched a house in Tigane wherein they found three lion skins, mandrax tablets, half and full moon drugs and packets of dagga. All items were subsequently seized for further investigation.”

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the Hartebeesfontein Magistrate’s Court where he will be charged under Section 57(1) of NEMBA Act – Possession of illicit animal skins. He will further be charged for illegal possession of drugs, Tlangelani said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

