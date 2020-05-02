Uncategorized 2.5.2020 07:33 pm

Police nab two in Pretoria, cigarettes estimated at R240k confiscated

Citizen reporter
Police confiscated eight boxes each with 50 cartons of cigarettes. Photo: Twitter

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko says it is alleged that the two suspects were delivering the cigarettes to local shops.

Two women were reportedly arrested in Pretoria for allegedly contravening the Disaster Management Act by supplying cigarettes, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko tweeted on Saturday.

Mazibuko tweeted that officials were alerted about a “blackish” Honda station wagon said to be delivering cigarettes to shops in the area.

The MEC said Pretoria North sector 1 and 2 managers were on duty with crime prevent and Covid-19 compliance in the Pretoria North area when they received the information about the vehicle alleged to be delivering the cigarettes “around Pakistani shops”.

“The two members spotted the vehicle in President Steyn Str driving towards the east. They pulled the vehicle off the road to investigate. The vehicle had two Indian females wearing this black scarfs on their faces,” the MEC tweeted.

Following a vehicle search, police found eight boxes each with 50 cartons of  F1 Virginia blend cigarettes and cash, Mazibuko said.

“The total of R164,910, 00 cash was confiscated and cigarettes worth about R240 000. 00. The suspects allege that they are from Sandton, Johannesburg.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

