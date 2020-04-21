 
 
Covid-19 21.4.2020 07:03 pm

Covid-19 positive prison warder ‘nowhere to be found’

Rorisang Kgosana
Correctional Services officials work without masks during Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola's launch of a Covid-19 screening campaign at the Johannesburg Prison, 8 April 2020, and to conduct an inspection at the Johannesburg Management Area to ensure that inmates and officials adhere to the gazetted directions issued to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

An official at Johannesburg’s Sun City prison has tested positive for the virus, sparking fears among his colleagues that they and the prison’s inmates may have also been infected.

A prison official from Johannesburg Correctional Services, also known as Sun City, is nowhere to be found after he recently tested positive for Covid-19. According to the warder’s colleagues, who wished to remain anonymous, doctors called the facility on Monday, indicating that they were looking for the official as he had tested positive and they could not find him. “Apparently they drove to his house and couldn’t find him so they traced his employer and called to tell us someone had tested positive,” one of his colleagues told The Citizen on Tuesday. Prison staff are now concerned, as officials have...
