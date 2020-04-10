Mom Q&A: Joanne Strauss – Model, public speaker and businesswoman

Being a mom is… an incredible privilege that comes with its own set of rules, buckets of self-doubt and judgement when you need it least. But, it is the best thing I’ve ever had the honour of doing.

The last time I gagged … long story, but it involved a bug, half a bug and a very amused looking almost 18 month old with a cheeky smile and sand around its mouth…

My advice to other moms is …to trust your instincts and quieten the noise of others, especially in this time where everyone has an opinion.

My favourite part about being a mom is…The cuddles and unconditional love in its purest form from my kids. It’s a blessing!

The biggest challenge is… Balance! From board meetings, in-between changing kids’ nappies and “ Baby Shark” sing-alongs to financial updates with international businesses. I’m grateful to have a strong support structure. My husband is a fantastic father and understands that it’s not “baby-sitting” for a dad to look after his kids, it’s simply parenting. I appreciate this invaluably! In addition, my co-mum, our nanny to the kids. Without her none of it would be possible!

My biggest mom guilt is when… There’s always SO many precious moments with my kids. It’s all about trying to find that balance with being a mom and my career.

My success as a parent is measured by… Keeping your mind in-check and your kids’ too. And, when all else fails, a glass of wine after bath time.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… “If it’s to be, it’s up to me.” Don’t try to outsource responsibility for your doings. Take pride in what you do and take responsibility for your successes and failures with equal fervour.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… Kids are the biggest mirrors of their parents. I always try to show my kids the importance of treating people with kindness and respect.

I hate when other moms… Provide unsolicited advice and judge other moms against their personal “standards”. As moms, we can all learn from each other and it’s helpful to share experiences. I’ve learnt to politely decline advice when needed.

The coronavirus has meant… Taking some time to reassess what’s important and reflect as a family. My husband is a doctor, so we’ve also learnt to become more mindful of health and hygiene.

I explained the importance of handwashing during the coronavirus pandemic to my children …by showing them the importance of handwashing and germ protection. Have a look at my video here. With this Lifebuoy soap-handwashing demo I was able to demonstrate how soap can protect you from harmful germs. And in doing so, you’re able to keep yourself safe while caring for your loved ones and your community.

