Watch: 5 at-home abdominal workouts for a flat stomach during lockdown

Gyms may be closed and being on Covid-19 lockdown may mean restricted movement to public areas, but it doesn’t mean not being able to get that daily workout in.

It’s important to stay healthy with a short daily, morning, afternoon or evening workout. It could make a difference to your day, elevate your mood and assist in fighting stress.

With just over 39,000 followers personal trainer Zinhle Masango (Zee_fitnessjunke) is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to getting your body in perfect shape. Masango posts videos for followers and does classes for all ages.

She teamed up with The Citizen to give weekly home fitness exercises over this period. Masango also gives weekly fitness advice on @947joburg every Wednesday at 13:40.

This week she shows us five exercises that focus on your core and help you develop abs into that desired six-pack. The beauty of the workout is it can all be done home without gym equipment.

What you need: Exercise mat or long towel

500ml water bottle

Where: Any floor surface

Time: 30- 45 mins

Frequency: Daily for 5 days

Workout routine :

Basic plank Mountain climber Crunch (sit-ups) Leg raises Oblique toe touch

Tip: Pace yourself; if you’re a beginner you might not be able to do a full 45 mins. Start with 15 each morning or when you feel you have time during the day.

Breathing is important

Zinhle can be found at :

www.fitnessjunkie.co.za

@zee_fitnessjunkie (Instagram )

