Basetasana Khumalo invites us into her home to see how her 3 kids are continuing to learn during the lockdown

Entrepreneur and author Basetsana Khumalo shared a video on Instagram regarding how she is maintaining her kid’s learning during this national lockdown.

The purpose of Bassie’s video is to show her audience how she has “created an environment that is still structured and conducive to their learning”.

With the assistance of their tutor Koketso Makgalemela, she can structure a schedule from Monday-Friday. She has transformed her home office into a classroom. This is where all the work gets done.

Bassie wants to remain as hopeful as possible during this time and creating an environment that allows her kids to learn is important for her.

