Basetasana Khumalo invites us into her home to see how her 3 kids are continuing to learn during the lockdown

Entrepreneur and author Basetsana Khumalo shared a video on Instagram regarding how she is maintaining her kid’s learning during this national lockdown.
The purpose of Bassie’s video is to show her audience how she has “created an environment that is still structured and conducive to their learning”.
With the assistance of their tutor Koketso Makgalemela, she can structure a schedule from Monday-Friday. She has transformed her home office into a classroom. This is where all the work gets done.
Bassie wants to remain as hopeful as possible during this time and creating an environment that allows her kids to learn is important for her.
Thought I should share with you how I have structured my kids’ learning routine. Kids get discombobulated when their norm, daily routine and pattern is out of kilter. Before #21dayslockdown Koketso, their tutor used to assist. Now I have taken over the daily routine. The teacher in me is showing up. Those students in that home classroom better be ready!!! Mistress Makgalemele is in the house. Let’s do the roll call: • Nkosinathi Kumalo – Present teacher • Shaka Kumalo- Present teacher • Bontle ba Morena Kumalo – Present teacher! . I have spent an ordinate amount of time in my study, even sleeping in there, and working through the night when I was writing my Memoir. Having transformed it into a classroom has brought new, fresh and beautiful energy into the space. Later in the day I will share the schedule with you. #MakeAPlan #BeInnovative #HaveFun #BringOutTheChildInYou #ThinkOutsideOfTheBox ???? @angeloustudios
