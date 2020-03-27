‘Uncooperative’ German tourists sent into quarantine

A group of German tourists were grounded by port authorities at OR Tambo airport after one of them tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Gauteng Department of Health says the large group was sent into quarantine, but not before they tried to resist attempts to move them.

They were trying to leave the country by plane on Thursday.

‘It is disappointing that the group was not cooperative with officials, to a point where police had to be called in by the Department to help manage the situation,’ a spokesperson said.

‘Forty-seven members of the group are currently under quarantine at a private facility in Gauteng.’

The individual who tested positive is receiving treatment at a hospital in Lenasia.

Reports also indicate that a bus transporting some of the tourists to a testing facility in Johannesburg broke down in the early hours of Friday morning.

This after more members of the group started displaying symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.

