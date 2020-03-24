Being a parent 24.3.2020 03:30 pm

Mom gives birth to baby on her couch during day 5 of quarantine

Karabo Mokoena
When we Netflix and chill, some people Netflix and push.

A woman from Sicily in Italy gave birth to her baby on her couch while in quarantine.

12 hours ago, Italy had reported 602 more deaths due to the virus.

The hospitals are currently overloaded, and the sanity of the hospitals cannot be guaranteed, potentially. So it is highly unlikely that anyone wants to leave their home right now.

The woman had an emergency medical technician (EMT) on-site to help her with her birth. She also looks hooked up to some medical devices, and the baby seemed to be crying.

So she had a successful birth.

As Twitter does, people were commenting on the picture and one of the comments was hilarious.

 

