DA to challenge Tshwane administration decision on Tuesday

The decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration could be reversed as the fight for the capital city is expected to be heard before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria tomorrow.

The Gauteng provincial government as well as the national council of provinces (NCOP) had last week approved the application of Section 139 (1)(c) to have Tshwane placed under administration. The metro’s council subsequently dissolved at the weekend.

Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile announced the team that would take over the functions of the city this morning.

The team of ten would undertake all executive functions of the municipal council and the executive mayor, had the final say in the city’s finances, were signatories to the city’s bank account, would approve all decisions taken by the city manager and were tasked with developing and implementing a turnaround strategy for the metro.

“These individuals have been appointed to execute this task irrespective of their political affiliation or ideological currents, but based on their experience, expertise and long service in local government and corporate sector,” Maile said.

He said the decision to dissolve council was based on several transgressions such as the flawed procurement process, failure to spend grants provided by National Treasury, constant failed council meetings, the non-appointment of a permanent city manager and unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure flagged by the Auditor General.

“If we want to make effective changes and improve service delivery for the benefit of our people, we have a clear posture to appoint into the administration task team, to bring on board people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have not only integrity, but are incorruptible and willing to serve with humility,” the MEC said.

But the DA will challenge the NCOP’s decision. Should the court find that the Gauteng government overreached, the matter would be set aside immediately.

Maile said he was prepared for any outcome.

“We will abide by any outcome of the court, but we remain certain that our decision was correct and consistent with the law. The team… should be aware that the expectations of the people of Tshwane are high and they should not disappoint in executing their mandate. Their performance – individually and collectively – will be measured on the success of the implementation of their mandate. We will not shy away from recalling anyone for non-performance or incompetence.”

