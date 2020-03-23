 
 
Government 23.3.2020 06:04 pm

DA to challenge Tshwane administration decision on Tuesday

Rorisang Kgosana
Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile. Picture: Michel Bega

The DA is not taking the decision to place the Tshwane Metro under administration lying down, and will fight the decision in court on Tuesday.

The decision to place the Tshwane metro under administration could be reversed as the fight for the capital city is expected to be heard before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria tomorrow. The Gauteng provincial government as well as the national council of provinces (NCOP) had last week approved the application of Section 139 (1)(c) to have Tshwane placed under administration. The metro’s council subsequently dissolved at the weekend. Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Lebogang Maile announced the team that would take over the functions of the city this morning. The team of ten would undertake...
