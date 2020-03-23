3 super easy, kid-friendly recipes to try this week

3-Ingredient pasta:
Ingredients:
1 cup tomato Pasta Sauce
3/4 cup Mozzarella Cheese, grated
2 tsp fresh basil, chopped
1⁄2 pack Fatti’s & Moni’s pasta quills, cooked
- How to:
Pre-heat the oven to 180C.
- Place a spoonful of marinara sauce into the bottom of a wide-mouth, oven safe
coffee mug.
- Sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of grated mozzarella on top, followed by some of the
chopped basil and some more mozzarella cheese.
- Generously cover the cheese with marinara sauce.
- Working in a spiral motion, place the cooked quills pasta, tube end facing up, in the
cup on top of the marinara sauce.
- Fill the mug snuggly with pasta so that the pasta will hold its shape after being
baked.
- Top the pasta with enough marinara to cover it.
- Sprinkle it with the rest of the mozzarella cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.
- Once the pasta is baked, place a plate on top of the mug, then flip it over to unmould
the pasta onto the plate.
- Garnish with chopped basil, serve & ENJOY!
Roasted spicy sweet potato wedges with paprika and chilli flakes served with a creamy yoghurt mushroom sauce
Ingredients:
15 ml olive oil
2 sweet potatoes cut into wedges
salt and black pepper to season
10 ml smoked paprika
10 ml chili flakes
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups mushrooms chopped
1 cup full cream yoghurt
salt and pepper to season sauce
microgreens to garnish
How to:
- First off, preheat the oven to 230 degrees Celsius.
- Arrange the sweet potato wedges in an oven tray and drizzle with olive oil, season with spices.
- Grill/bake until soft and coloured at 190 degrees Celsius, checking every now and then. It should take about 30 – 40 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter in a saucepan and saute the mushrooms until soft, add the yoghurt, remove from heat and season with your choice of spices.
- Serve the Spicy Sweet Potato Wedges with creamy mushrooms sauce, or as a side to roasts and casseroles.
Easy Fish Cakes recipe
Ingredients:
210 gram tin salmon or tuna
2 eggs
2 thick slices of bread, crumbled
or
mashed potato for a gluten-free option
Oil for frying
Flavourings, according to taste:
1 or 2 spring onion, chopped
Freshly chopped garden herbs such as basil, chives, dill, marjoram, parsley
1/2 teaspoon (2 ml) Worcestershire sauce
1/2 to 1 tablespoon tomato sauce
1/2 to 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1/2 tablespoon sweet chilli sauce
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Ground black pepper
How to:
- Empty contents of the can (the fish and liquid) into a medium-sized mixing bowl.
- Break the eggs into the bowl and beat lightly with a fork to combine the whites and yolks.
- Add the flavourings, for instance spring onions, herbs, Worcestershire sauce,
tomato sauce, sweet chilli sauce, and lemon juice.
- Crumb the bread. The easiest way is to use a food processor, or you can grate frozen bread.
- Add enough bread crumbs to make the mixture firm. You should be able to spoon it into the pan easily and the egg should not run from the edges of an uncooked patty.
- Heat a frying pan to medium temperature and add about 1 tablespoon cooking oil.
- Spoon a few patties into the pan. Fry for 3 to 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown, firm, and cooked through.
- Serve with tomato, tartare or a tangy sauce, freshly ground black pepper and lemon wedges.This recipe and photo is from the Rainbow Cooking website, where you will find a collection of mostly South African recipes, both traditional and modern.
