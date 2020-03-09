LISTEN: What does it mean to raise girls?

Link:

In this latest episode of The Great Equalizer, your hosts dive headfirst into what that means exactly for women today, as the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, is #EACHFOREQUAL.

They chat a bit about Girls! Girls Girls! Magazine’s latest viral video and ponder what it means to be bringing up girls (and boys!) in the current narrative

But what is International Women’s Day for if not for celebrating women’s achievement? And few women are worth celebrating more than our guest Janine van Schalkwyk, founder of Innov8 Play.

Innov8 Play’s flagship product, the Barbie Dream Big boardgame has only been on the shelves (as in, EVERY retail shelf) for about five months now. And you’d think that that would be enough, right? Well you’d be wrong.

Tune in to hear about this powerhouse mom-of-three’s entrepreneurial journey and join us in saluting her for a JOB WELL DONE.