Kaizer Chiefs trio on the brink of suspension

Ernst Middendorp’s Absa Premiership leaders are heavy favourites to beat AmaZulu, who are rock bottom of the table, and who have placed their head coach Josef Vukusic on special leave, with rumours circling that Norman Mapeza, who has just left Chippa United, is set to join Usuthu.

Chiefs, however, could do without Manyama, Cardoso, or Frosler getting in the referee’s book on Saturday, with their next game a clash with title challengers Bidvest Wits on March 18.

Wits, meanwhile, have their own problems, with Phathutshedzo Nange, Sifiso Hlanti and Deon Hotto all one yellow card away from a suspension, and Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie definitely out for the next four games after the ban they received from the Premier Soccer League.

Wits, however, do have another two games to play before they take on Chiefs, against Black Leopards on March 10 in a rescheduled league game, after torrential rain and lighting saw the first attempt to play abandoned, and against Real Kings in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

