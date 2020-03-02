Department of Energy announces March fuel prices

The Department of Energy has confirmed not only the reported decrease in the price of fuel, but also what motorists would now be paying at the pumps from this coming Wednesday (4 March).

In a statement, the department announced that the price of all grades of petrol will drop by 19 cents per litre, all grades of diesel by 54 cents and illuminating paraffin by 68 cents with liquid petroleum gas (LPG) falling by 32 cents per kg.

“The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 31 January 2020 to 27 February 2020 was 14.9789 compared to 14.3276 during the previous period. This led to a higher contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 29.13 c/l, 29.73 c/l and 29.00 c/l respectively,” the department said.

