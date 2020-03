Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe Cannon had a little superstar help from her famous mom during a recent high note challenge on TikTok. In the video Munro is on tape recording a Tik Tok video for the #highnote challenge and is really hitting impressive notes,but when famous mum appears behind the door its clear that Munro is miming and Mariah is actually the one belting out those impressive high notes.

