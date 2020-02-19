Uncategorized 19.2.2020 04:00 pm

Father prepares his 3-year-old daughter for the sound of bombs using laughter

Karabo Mokoena
Father prepares his 3-year-old daughter for the sound of bombs using laughter

Twitter

Laughter is the always the best medicine, even to help 3-year old Syrian girl from getting psychologically traumatised from the sound of bombs.

While some parents are potty training their toddlers and teaching them the alphabet, Abdullah Mohammed, a Syrian father of a 3-year-old girl, is teaching his daughter to tolerate the sound of bombs.

Mohammed and his daughter fled from their home in Saraqib to stay with a friend in Sarmada. They fled due to the heavy shelling (fire used to saturate an area rather than hit a specific target) around their areas.

In the video, Mohammed is using laughter with her daughter as he teaches her the difference between bombs and fighter jets.

The cute little girl is heard saying “yes, it is funny”, as she hears the sound of the bomb made by her father.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pretoria opposed to Syria airstrikes by US, UK and France 16.4.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 