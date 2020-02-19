Your skin is the largest organ of your body, but it’s so much more than just a covering – it’s the surface that mothers, fathers and babies use to get to know each other. Skin offers a canvas for you to exchange touch and bond with your little one at birth, the perfect example of the miracle of this organ. Your body’s covering is made up of intricate and interconnected pieces that fit together to protect you and your newborn baby from the world.

When it comes to newborn skin, the current buzzwords on the lips of parents and healthcare professionals alike are microbiome and prebiotic, but what does it all mean? Here is a factsheet that delves into the world of baby skin.

What is a Microbiome

Similar to our gut, your skin has its own microbiome that helps shield you from harm, offering a living protective layer. These microorganisms can be found on the skin’s surface which include bacteria, yeasts and parasites, which are harmless and even beneficial to your system.

Why it’s important for your baby

Baby’s skin microbiome is an essential protectant for your little one. After being in the womb sheltered and shielded from the world, your baby needs a natural form of defence to protect its fragile newborn skin. A nourished, balanced skin microbiome plays a crucial role in keeping baby skin healthy, moisturised, and resilient and to help defend baby skin from unfriendly organisms,

How to look after your baby’s microbiome

Because this layer is so significant, you don’t want to alter it too much. When it comes to giving your little one’s skin the best care possible, gentle skincare is an ideal solution. So, to stop baby dry skin and maintain your baby’s natural skin health, prebiotic moisture is a great choice.

What is prebiotic moisture

You may have heard the term prebiotics when talking about gut health and when it comes to your skin, they are very similar. Prebiotic moisture cares for the ‘skin friendly’ microorganisms – helping to nourish and fortify your baby’s microbiome. Essentially, the prebiotics takes care of the skin’s good bacteria to ensure that your natural shield stays healthy.

The human body is incredible. Most of the time, it functions seamlessly to provide a remarkably coordinated system. So, to maintain the body’s natural microbiome, gentle care products that contain prebiotics are a natural choice.

Sponsored content for Dove

