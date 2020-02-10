Local teachers uses hip hop to teach Maths

Cape Town teacher Kurt Minnaar has found an unique way to teach his students maths- using hip hop dance. He uses dance moves and rap verses to help his students remember their multiplication tables.

“Dance is a universal language that we all can relate to. In this lesson I used dance as my hook to grab the learners attention and to introduce the math dance topic of the day,” explains Minnaar.

The former choreographer came up with this ideas from having struggled to pay attention in maths class back in his own school days.

Dance is a universal language that we all can relate to. In this lesson, I used dance as my hook to grab the learners attention and to introduce the mathdance topic of the day #wholenumbers #mathdance #hiphoped @DonICT9 @GTI_educators @Parent24 @Trevornoah @WCEDnews pic.twitter.com/aKPVXpSia7 — Kurt William Minnaar (@kurtminnaar) February 6, 2020

