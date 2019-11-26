All roads lead to a successful career

The job market is not what it used to be. There was a time when matriculating or furthering your studies all but guaranteed you a job. Today, that could not be the furthest thing from the truth. If statistics and news reports are anything to go by, earning a degree or diploma is not enough to get your foot in the door.

So what’s a jobseeker to do in these trying times? Folding your arms and joining the 29% of South Africans who are unemployed is not an option. Fortunately, help is at hand. In September, Surf kicked off the Employment Skills Roadshow, which will take place at 19 shopping centres and TVET colleges across Gauteng. The roadshow will end on the 1st of December 2019.

Actress Candice Modiselle and motivational speaker Vuki Dlamini have been roped in to spread the word about the roadshow and encourage their followers to use the Surf School of Shine platform. Modiselle and Dlamini are passionate about developing the youth and helping ordinary citizens enter the workplace. They both believe the Surf School of Shine can equip young people with the soft skills they need to have fruitful careers. They will join Surf teams at colleges to encourage young people to make the most of the platform.

Are you job hunting or planning to look for a job soon? Attend one of the roadshows in your area. You will learn a thing or two about Surf School of Shine, a free online platform that offers free career tips that will make you interview ready. The platform has a career guidance advice section, free online courses, and a CV builder. Follow the brand on Facebook for more information.

Still not totally enticed? Here’s some incentive: attending the road show puts you in the running to win a Surf Shine Kit worth R30,000 (including a R10,000 clothing voucher, a R10,000 electronics voucher and a R10,000 cash prize). See you at the next roadshow!

