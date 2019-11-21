24 hours in pictures, 21 November 2019

A selection of some of the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

1/10 An object depicting a skull is seen at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University where dozens of pro-democracy protesters remain holed up inside, in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 21, 2019. Hardline Hong Kong protesters held their ground on November 21 in a university besieged for days by police as the US passed a bill lauding the city’s pro-democracy movement, setting up a likely clash between Washington and Beijing. Picture: YE AUNG THU / AFP 2/10 Hamburg’s “Swan Father” Olaf Niess catches a swan to put it into a boat as swans are rounded up on the river Alster in the city center of Hamburg, northern Germany, on November 19, 2019. The swans are being moved to their ice-free winter home. Picture: Axel Heimken / dpa / AFP 3/10 People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they await a Holy Mass led by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok on November 21, 2019. Picture: AFP / Mohd RASFAN 4/10 A first class badge of honor from the 1936 Olympic Games is pictured on November 20, 2019 at the «Hermann Historica» auction house in Grasbrunn near Munich, southern Germany, prior to an auction of personal belongings from German dictator Adolf Hitler and other notorious World War II Nazi leaders. An auction of Nazi memorabilia, including Adolf Hitler’s top hat, raked in hundreds of thousands of euros in Munich Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the teeth of German and international protest. The hammer fell on the Nazi leader’s top hat at 50,000 euros ($55,310), according to the Hermann Historica auction house website, while items of clothing belonging to his partner Eva Braun each sold for thousands. Picture: AFP / dpa / Matthias Balk 5/10 EFF leader Julius Malema addresses media at Expo Centre, Nasrec, 21 November 2019 ahead of their December conference. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 6/10 Chefs of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism office pose for a photo as they attend the annual ritual of mixing dry fruits in alcohol and wine dough for Christmas cakes, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India, 21 November 2019. The event is celebrated annually and marks the arrival of the harvest festival. Fruits are soaked in brandy, wine and other alcoholic beverages to enhance the taste of the cake. Picture: EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA 7/10 Children sit at a delegate table during an event marking the thirtieth anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on annual Universal Children’s Day in General Assembly hall at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 20 November 2019. United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors soccer star David Beckham and actor Millie Bobby Brown were among the speakers at the event. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE 8/10 Suporters of independent Presidential candidate Carlos Gomes Junior (Cadogo) during a campaign rally in Bissora, Guinea-Bissau, 20 November 2019. Presidential elections will be held in Guinea-Bissau on 24 November 2019 with a round between 12 candidates from a range of parties with a second round planned for 29 December if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE KOSTERS 9/10 Chet Bahadur Thing, aged 26, a renowned shaman in the ethnic Tamang community, gets ready for his guru’s birthday in Kathmandu, Nepal, 28 March 2019. Shamans, or ‘Jhakri’, as they are known in Nepal, are healers who provide spiritual and physical healing and cleansing. Using a combination of Hindu worship, mantras, meditation and traditional herbal remedies, the shamans are believed to help people who have been unable to find a cure through modern medicine or who have become possessed by spirits. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA 10/10 An Australian fan poses for photos during day one of the first Test Match between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, 21 November 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

