Multimedia 18.11.2019 03:36 pm

Discovery 947 Ride Joburg in pictures

This is the 20th year of the event

The race is held over 94.7 kilometers and includes both a professional peloton and thousands of amateur riders.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
48 hours in pictures, 17 November 2019 18.11.2019
Road closures to make note of ahead of Discovery 947 Ride Joburg 16.11.2019
Gallery: Ghana down Bafana 15.11.2019