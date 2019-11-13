Former Sundowns star has unfinished business with Bafana

Mashaba, who is now 30, believes he has what it takes to return to the national setup to add to his Bafana caps now that he has fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon that kept him on the sidelines for almost two years.

“It is great (to be playing again) I have been missing out on a lot sitting at home with that long term injury and seeing that I have potential and a lot to give to South African football. It was a big set-back with the injury that I had because it was a bad one but I still believe that I can make it and still play for Bafana Bafana, I have still got a lot to offer to South African football before I retire,” said Mashaba.

“It was frustrating because you know your potential and a lot of people know what you can do and provide but you are sitting at home and you cannot do anything and you have to let it heal by itself and do the rehabilitation properly. It took a lot from me and it stressed me out. After two months (of the injury) I just decided to sit back and let God do the work and then I will come back,” he added.

The former Bidvest Wits player believes that his versatility could force Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to recognise him and consider giving him a chance.

“I am like a bandage, wherever you need me you can wrap me around and I can deliver. I do not have a favourite position to say I want to play there because wherever I play I excel. As long as I am on the pitch I will deliver because I am professional and I know that there are different instructions for different positions and I know how to conduct myself. If they say play at left-back I know what to do and when they say play in midfield or behind strikers, I know what to do because I have been in the game for long and positions do not really matter.”

“The good thing about me is that giving up in is not in my vocabulary, I never give up. I have an injury right now but I am not going to give up,” said Mashaba, who describes himself as utility player, refusing to limit himself to only one position,” he added.

